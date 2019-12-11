Craig hockey tournament hits this weekend: Bulldog Sports — Week of Dec. 11, 2019

The Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts team lines up for post-game congratulations after a match with Durango. Craig will host the 'Tis the Season Tournament this Friday through Sunday.

Andy Bockelman

Wednesday

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling vs. Basalt at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade girls basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

Thursday

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation fifth- and sixth-grade boys basketball at Sandrock Elementary School, 201 E. Ninth St.

6:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball vs. Montrose at Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational

8 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball vs. Montrose at Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational

Friday

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Grand Junction

4:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Vernal, Utah at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

5 p.m. Moffat County High School wrestling at Hotchkiss

5:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Vernal, Utah at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Saturday

TBD Moffat County High School girls swimming at Grand Junction

TBD Moffat County High School varsity wrestling at Grand Junction Tiger Duals

TBD Moffat County High School junior varsity wrestling at Rifle JV Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at White River Electric Cowboy Shootout in Meeker

TBD Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Glenwood Springs Demon Invitational

TBD Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Basalt Tournament

7 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Nederland at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Rock Springs, Wyoming at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

2:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Foothills at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

3:45 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Rock Springs, Wyoming at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

7:30 p.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 10U Squirts vs. Northern Colorado at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Sunday

8:15 a.m. Craig Youth Hockey Association 12U Peewees vs. Northern Colorado at Moffat County Ice Arena at Loudy-Simpson Park, 600 S. Ranney St.

Monday

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade girls basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

Tuesday

3 p.m. Moffat County High School girls C-Team basketball at Steamboat Springs

3 p.m. Moffat County High School boys C-Team basketball at Steamboat Springs

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School girls junior varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs

4:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys junior varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs

5:30 p.m. Craig Parks and Recreation third- and fourth-grade boys basketball at Sunset Elementary School, 800 W. Seventh St.

6 p.m. Moffat County High School girls varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs

7:30 p.m. Moffat County High School boys varsity basketball at Steamboat Springs