Craig Hockey Association host ‘Tis The Season fundraising tournament

The Craig Youth Hockey Association is hosting its annual ‘Tis the Season fundraiser tournament this weekend to support its youth teams this season.

The Squirts division, which is age 10 and under, will be hosting a five-team tournament in Craig at the Loudy-Simpson Ice Arena at 1009 South Ranney St. Craig youth will play against teams from across the region, including Oak Creek, Fraser, Carbondale, and Lakewood.

‘Tis the Season Tournament games will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and continue through Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11. The schedule includes an open skate session on Saturday, Dec. 10, for patrons who want to hit the ice.

Jess Binder, whose son just joined the Squirts team this year, said the hockey association and the Squirts team is asking for support from the community for the fundraiser, which had a smaller turnout of local teams than hoped.

The tournament is open to the public with free admission and there will be a raffle, food concessions, and Maple Blue’s Coffee will be serving coffee at the event. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to support the Craig Youth Hockey Association, helping teams with travel and equipment throughout the upcoming season.

For more information about the fundraising tournament or the Craig Hockey Association visit http://www.CraigYouthHockey.com .