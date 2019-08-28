Craig Historic Ghost Walk to bring area’s past to life

Debbie McLain, left, and Linda Olson are in period dress on the Marcia Car to promote the Craig Historic Ghost Walk.

Delaine Voloshin/Courtesy Photo

As the second annual Craig Historic Ghost Walk approaches, new characters from Moffat County are being introduced, including David Moffat, Emilyn Luttrell Young, Augusta Wallihan, and even local figures who were associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

“We want people to understand what we do, and to understand the importance of history,” said Linda Olson, the organizer and visionary behind the Craig Historic Ghost Walk.

Olson got inspiration for the Craig Historic Ghost Walk from the time she lived in Pueblo with her husband, Dave Olson. She and her husband frequented the historic ghost walks that featured a similar format. Enamored by Pueblo’s rich past and as a connoisseur of history, Olson began working at the Wyman Living History Museum, researching Moffat County’s history and reading old newspapers, immersing herself in the various time periods. Eventually, she even got inspiration to begin writing.

“I would just start writing stories as if I was that person,” Olson said exuberantly.

Tossing around the idea of starting her own ghost walk in Craig, Olson’s husband gave her the final encouraging push for her to do it.

“He said, ‘you already put all this work into it, you should just give it a try,” she.

In 2018, the Pueblo Historic Ghost walk, in partnership with the El Pueblo History Museum and Pueblo Heritage Museum, sold 2,276 tickets. All of the proceeds went towards funding the Pueblo Community Domestic Violence Task Force.

Last fall, Olson put on the inaugural walk in Craig, which was met with relative success with support from the community.

“I just have such heart for history. I would like to see it grow, but I think I would need more help,” Olson said.

Debbie McLain, a fellow connoisseur of history, actor, and writer for the Craig Historic Ghost Walk also goes above and beyond to bring history into the imaginations of her audience.

As a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a lineage-based membership organization for women that are direct descendants of people involved in the American Revolution, McLain goes to schools and gives presentations dressed as U.S. historical figures.

“Making people aware of our history and heritage is important,” McLain said.

Auditions for the ghost walk were held in the past week for actors interested in portraying any one of the colorful characters of Moffat County’s history, as well as guides for the event.

For more information on participating, contact Linda Olson at 970-824-6346 or 970-230-2103 or craigghostwalk@hotmail.com.

Performance dates will be on the evenings of Oct. 3, 4, and 5 with cookies and hot drinks offered each night. Thursday evening will feature two sit-down performances at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the Luttrell Barn with a total of 10 stories told by some of Moffat County’s most notorious historical figures.

Friday and Saturday evenings will feature walking tours and performance through several of Craig’s most historic places from 5 to 7:15 p.m. with tours leaving every 15 minutes from the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

Tickets for the sit-down performances are $5 per person and tickets for the walking tours are $10 per person. Tickets can be purchased online at the Craig Chamber of Commerce website or at the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

All proceeds generated by the ghost walk will be used to support the Museum of Northwest Colorado, Wyman Living History Museum, and scholarships for Colorado Northwestern Community College.

“It’s a great way and a fun way to bring history to life,” McLain said.