Craig Historic Ghost Walk performs in early October

Debbie McLain, left, and Linda Olson are in period dress on the Marcia Car to promote the Craig Historic Ghost Walk.

Delaine Voloshin/Courtesy Photo

Tickets are on sale now for the Craig Historic Ghost Walk, Oct. 3, 4 and 5.

History comes alive with over 35 volunteers who are contributing their time, energy and talents to bring the history of Northwest Colorado in a fun, unique way. It is suitable for the entire family, although it may not be recommended for some small children due to a length of about an hour-and-a-half. Weather is also uncertain.

Thursday, Oct. 3 is our sneak-peek sit-down dress rehearsal at the Luttrell Barn, 411 Emerson St.

Shows will go up at 5:30 and 7 p.m. with a discounted rate of $5 per person.

Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5, performers take to the streets for a guided tour which will bring area history to life.

Tours begin at the Museum of Northwest Colorado, which will depart every 15 minutes, from 5 to 7:15 p.m.

Flashlights and cold weather dress are encouraged.

Tickets are $10 each with some discounts available for students, seniors and firefighters, as well as for large groups of 10 or more.

All proceeds go toward local museums and scholarships to Colorado Northwestern Community College.

Tickets are available at Museum of Northwest Colorado, 590 Yampa Ave.; Community Budget Center, 555 Yampa Ave.,; and Craig Chamber of Commerce, 360 E. Victory Way, or over the phone at 970-824-5689 or online at https://craigghostwalk.wixsite.com/website-1.