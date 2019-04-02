Craig has new mayor after Tuesday municipal election

Craig’s incumbent Mayor John Ponikvar has been defeated in a Tuesday, April 2 municipal election that almost didn’t take place.

Three new councilmen will also take their seats after being sworn in April 23.

After announcing unofficial vote totals late Tuesday night, April 2, City Clerk Liz White said Brian MacKenzie, Paul James, and Steven Mazzuca will replace outgoing councilmen Joe Bird, who hit his term limit; Derek Duran, who decided not to run again; and Jarrod Ogden — who challenged and subsequently beat Ponikvar.

The vote totals will become official by April 12, White said Tuesday.

Despite the closeness of many races, a runoff election will not be needed based on unofficial results, according to White.

The Craig Press interviewed each candidate and co-hosted a candidate forum March 18 with the help of the Craig Association of Realtors.

Ogden said Tuesday after unofficial results were read aloud he plans to partner with area agencies to bolster Craig’s economy. He said he also plans to let city staff do what they do best, and “let department heads do their jobs.”

Paul James is a member of the Committee to Grow Craig. James said he has, “been here my entire life,” and believes in diversifying the economy, beginning with the legalization of retail marijuana.

“I’m pretty concerned about the next five years,” he said, adding Craig shouldn’t oppose any business.

“Definitely pro-cannabis,” James said.

Steven Mazzuca is a U.S. Army veteran originally from Gunnison. He served in 2003 and during the Iraqi invasion — operation Iraqi Freedom.

He works for Comcast in Steamboat Springs, but said, “I choose to live in Craig, because it aligns with my values. … I believe in community, small business, and small business growth.”

Brian MacKenzie said he moved to Craig from New York 2 ½ years ago to work at the college. After leaving the college he chooses to stay in Craig because “I love this community.”

He described being active in community initiatives, including the effort to bring broadband internet services to Craig and developing a community brand. Now, he said, “I want to be that voice for you in city council and that’s why I’m running."

Elections Coordinator Debbie Belleville said voting was going as planned Friday as almost 800 residents had turned in their ballots. By Monday afternoon, she said more than 1,000 had returned ballots as voters could be seen trickling into the courthouse and dropping their ballots in the box. About an hour before polls closed on election day Tuesday, elections staff said they had more than 1,600 ballots.

The Craig Press reported in January that the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s office would likely not be able to conduct the election, a development that left city officials scrambling to contract election services.

According to Craig Mayor John Ponikvar, only three officials in the Clerk and Recorder’s office were trained to conduct municipal elections: former Clerk and Recorder Lila Herod, who left office in January, former Elections Coordinator Tori Pingley, and former Deputy Election Clerk Amanda Tomlinson, both of whom resigned around the same time.

Serena Woods, communications director for the Colorado Secretary of State's office, and Judd Choate, state election director, said Moffat County Clerk and Recorder Tammy Raschke is a certified election official, but conducting municipal elections required additional specialized training neither Raschke nor her staff had undergone. Choate said he had been working with Raschke to expedite the training and to identify certified personnel who may be contracted for the Craig election.

It seems like Rashcke and her staff have overcome whatever shortcomings in training may have existed as elections staff Tuesday helped residents fill out voter information and worked to count ballots by hand Tuesday night.

“I think it’s going smooth now that we have a process,” Belleville said Monday.

After the unofficial results had been counted and released Tuesday night, Raschke gave credit to elections officials from the Colorado Secretary of State, Glenwood Springs, Routt County, and her staff.

“Everyone has been wonderful to work with and we’ve learned a lot,” she said.

Council approved an emergency ordinance Feb. 7 for an intergovernmental agreement between the Craig and Moffat County to conduct the municipal election.

Craig City Attorney Sherman Romney said the city’s intergovernmental agreement with Moffat County stipulates the city will pay any overtime by county clerk employees, along with the costs of any ballots cast. The agreement includes the use of the county’s modern voting machines, Romney said.

The last municipal election, also held under an agreement with Moffat County, cost the city about $23,000, according to Romney.

Jim Patterson and Sasha Nelson contributed to this report. Contact Clay Thorp at 970-875-1795 or cthorp@CraigDailyPress.com.