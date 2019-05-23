Craig Gymkhana to kick off season June 5

Craig Gymkhana begins its season June 5 with weekly sessions during the summer.

File Photo

Craig Gymkhana will saddle up for its summer series Wednesday, June 5 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds.

The series will host weekly sessions during the summer at 6 p.m. Wednesdays each week of June and July with the exception of the week of Independence Day.

Young riders can participate in barrel racing, flags and pole bending.

Concessions will also be available for spectators, and crowd admission is free.

All ages can participate, with groups including ages 1 to 4, 5 to 8, 9 to 13, and 14 to 18, as well as an adults division.

Events are $5 apiece with a $35 membership fee, which offers cash payouts at the end of the season. Riders must attend six of the eight events to be eligible for awards.

For more information, call 970-761-0114 or 719-291-4580 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Gymkhana-2027688663953322/.