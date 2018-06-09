Craig golfers hit the links for Memorial Regional Health Foundation tourney

A helicopter settled next to golf carts isn’t what patrons see every time they visit Yampa Valley Golf Course, but Friday was a unique day to say the least.

The Memorial Regional Health Foundation Golf Tournament featured 76 players across 19 teams, with funds raised going toward the foundation’s work in the community and the hospital’s new medical office building.

In addition to the 18 holes on the links, golfers had a shot at winning a massive prize, with $25,000 available for a hole-in-one on the seventh hole from Justin Kawcak and 360 Insurance.

A helicopter crew from Classic Air Medical also touched down on the chipping green at various times in the day.

Winning the event based on gross score was the foursome of Skylar Blackman, Rusty Wolfrum, Brett Etzler and Bennie Brackett. The top team in net score was Steve Hilley, Gable Richardella, Zack Johnson and Josh Jones.