Craig Girl Scouts troops spreading holiday cheer before cookie season begins

Local Girl Scouts troops are getting ready for cookie season, but first, troops 17070 and 17951 are teamed up to do some winter activities in the community to spread cheer and warmth for the holiday season.

The troops are doing a warm weather gear collection drive, with collection boxes set up at Walmart, Country Living Realty, and Memorial Regional Hospital at the main entrance.

The girls are collecting new warm winter gear such as hats, gloves, coats, and socks for all ages until Christmas, Dec. 25. The group will distribute the collected items to the Moffat County School District, and Memorial Regional Hospital. Michelle Emrick, one of the local troop leaders, said that the clothes will be distributed through the schools and the local emergency room to youth, individuals, and families in need.

The local Girl Scouts troops came first together more than two years ago and has since grown to a group of almost 20 youth between the 6-year-old Daisies to 12-year-old Juniors. Emrick said the group is looking to get more involved in the community through their winter lineup of activities.

The local troops will also be Christmas caroling for residents on Dec. 20. During their caroling rounds, the girls will be handing out Christmas cards to residents at Sandrock Ridge residential care.

“We are looking for people in town who don’t get out much or won’t be able to get to a church performance,” Emrick said

Girl Scout Cookie season will kick off Jan. 12, and the troops will have cookies on hand to sell starting Feb. 5. The Girl Scouts will have tables set up throughout Craig for community members to purchase cookies.

Emrick said the group will be doing cookie tables at the large grocery retailers again this year, as well as partnering with local businesses downtown to host tables and help drive traffic into downtown Craig.

Money from cookie sales stays in Colorado for Girl Scouts troops within the state, and a portion of the sales will go directly to the local Craig troops. Emrick said money from cookie sales is used to support troop meetings and buy supplies.

This year the troops are also hoping to send the girls to regional Girl Scouts camps in Colorado for skill building and leadership training. The troops are hoping community members will turn out to purchase cookies again this year to support the cause.