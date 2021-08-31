Craig Ghost Walk still seeking actors for annual tradition

Linda Olson and grandson Liam display signage for the Sponsors and supporters for the Historic Ghost Walk in this Craig Press file photo.

Anne Bassett is coming back to life. So is Buster Brown — or Richard Barker, as he was known around here. The good doctor, Dr. Lion J.G. Clayton is back, too.

These real-life legends of Moffat County history will return, as they have for many years, for two nights, brought back to life by volunteer actors portraying these historical characters and others for the Craig Historic Ghost Walk.

The Ghost Walk, with performances Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, will again remind audiences of the area’s history. But the show can only go on at its ideal capacity with the help of a few more volunteers, says director Linda Olson.

“We can do about 15 skits, and we try to get two people for every skit,” Olson said late last week.”We’ve got about seven people who have come forward to act in it, but there’s no backups, No. 1, and we try to get to at least 10 performances if possible.”

Olson was confident folks would fill out the remaining slots, but was hoping that it would be sooner rather than later so actors would have time to really learn their roles — a process that includes memorizing about a page’s worth of monologue and figuring out costuming, she said.

Among the roles available for either a first or second actor is Anne Bassett, the Brown’s Park resident who had a famous encounter with a den of wolves.

“Finally the foreman comes back and says, ‘You can get out now,’” Olson said of the story. “She says ‘I can’t, I’m stuck here.’ It’s really cute.”

Then there’s “David Moffat Died?” as well as the story of shoemaker Buster Brown, a.k.a. Richard Barker.

“His daughter lived here — she died last year actually — and she had no idea he was Buster Brown until she was going through his stuff and saw his pictures and his journal talking about his life,” Olson said. “She wrote a book, it’s at the Museum of Northwest Colorado.”

Dr. Clayton knew Butch Cassidy, Olson said, which is a story unto itself, surely.

“There’s also a thing we do called ‘Fact or Fiction?’” Olson said. “It’s like a game show where we take facts about Craig and the audience has to decide if it’s fact or fiction. It’s a lot of fun.”

Interested potential actors can audition by contacting Olson at craigghostwalk@hotmail.com or calling Olson at 970-326-5060. Performances are at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, and the official Ghost Walk tours start at 5 p.m.