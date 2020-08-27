Craig Ghost Walk looking for actors and actresses for October show

Crowds listen to a presentation by Molly Kleeman as part of the Historic Ghost Walk in 2019.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

With the 2020 Craig Ghost Walk a little over a month away, the show is looking for actors and actresses to perform acts for the three-day show in early October.

Along with searching for actors and actresses, the show will feature new prices and will follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines to ensure not only actors and actresses stay safe, but those in attendance stay safe as well.

“One thing we’re definitely adding this year is microphones for the performers” said Linda Olsen. “We heard quite a bit of feedback last year about how it was hard to hear the performers, so we’re incorporating microphones this year. Plus, this will help keep the performers and those watching a safe distance apart.”

History will come alive over three days with more than 30 volunteers who are contributing their time, energy and talents to bring the history of Northwest Colorado in a fun, unique way.

The Ghost Walk is suitable for the entire family, although it may not be recommended for some small children due to a length of about an hour-and-a-half. Weather is also uncertain, Olsen added.

This year, the walk will feature acts such as The Crazy Life of Amos Bennet, Craig’s Unsinkable Molly Rink, Buster Brown wanted to be a Cowboy, Midnight Grand Theft Auto, and more.

The three-day Ghost Walk opens up on Thursday, Oct. 1 with an indoor, seated “Rest Your Feet” performance from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Moffat County Visitors Center.

Tickets are $8 and those in attendance can enjoy a seated, live performance of short tales from the old West, complete with music, powerpoints, and refreshments.

Children 12 and under are free and must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3 feature guided tours around the city of Craig, where groups will stop and interact with live performers as they share tales of the old West.

Tours are $10 per person, $8 for students and senior citizens, and children 12 and under get in free. Tours depart from the Center of Craig every 15 minutes from 5 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Each tour will last approximately two hours and will cover roughly one mile. Flashlights and cold weather dress are encouraged for those partaking in the walking tours.

Those interested in performing in the Ghost Walk should contact Olsen at CraigGhostWalk@hotmail.com. For more information, please visit https://www.craighistoricghostwalk.com/.

