Craig free throw specialists prep for districts after local level of Elks Hoop Shoot

Andy Bockelman

Practice makes perfect, and after showing their skills on the court this weekend, Craig kids will be spending much of their holiday break practicing one very specific motion.

The local level of the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest hit the basketball court of Sandrock Elementary School Saturday morning, with 22 children ages 8 to 13 aiming for the big time.

Shooting from the foul line, the best of 25 shots — plus five practice attempts — gets the winner of each age group to the district round, taking place Jan. 11 in Glenwood Springs.

Leading the age groups were Yoselin Rojas and Abraham Aguilar for ages 8 to 9, Adrian Profumo and Brodie Wooden for 10 and 11, and Mena Tucker and Wyatt Tucker for 12 and 13.

Mena and Wyatt are cousins, while Wyatt’s younger brother Will took third among boys 10-11.

Wyatt was fresh off a win at a different district event earlier in the week — part of Craig Middle School seventh-grade hoops’ tournament championship run Friday at Rangely — and Mena finished as runner-up during last year’s Hoop Shoot.

The two intend to make a statement at the next level of the contest, which also includes state and regional events throughout the winter and spring, ending with the national level in April.

“I’ll mostly be working on my shooting technique,” Mena said of her practice plans.

2019 Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest Craig winners Boys • 8 to 9 First — Abraham Aguilar Second — Elim Browning • 10 to 11 First — Brodie Wooden Second — Jesse Terry Third — Will Tucker Fourth — Nathan LeFevre • 12 to 13 First — Wyatt Tucker Second — Andrew Poole Third — Jayden Evenson Fourth — Travis LeFevre Fifth — Michael Sigmon Sixth — Malykai Hampton Girls • 8 to 9 First — Yoselin Rojas Second — Allie Jo King • 10 to 11 First — Adrian Profumo Second — Daisy Rojas Third — Kadynce Hampton, Hannah Poole • 12 to 13 First — Mena Tucker Second — Alyssa LeWarne Third — Ariana Buchanan Fourth — Taylen Hume

Local organizer Frank Sadvar said the turnout was great as was the effort by kids, including an extended tiebreaker that resulted in a rare draw for girls 10-11.

Sadvar added that with volunteer help, the Hoop Shoot went so smoothly, he hardly to worry about a thing this year as the contest ran quickly, as did the chili lunch and awards ceremony at Elks headquarters.

“I’m just glad it didn’t snow so we didn’t have to shovel around the door to the lodge,” he chuckled.