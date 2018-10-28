Craig food bank is moving

CRAIG — The Interfaith Food Bank is on the move again.

The building at 2450 W. Third St. in Craig, where the pantry has been since April of 2017, has been sold, and renters of the space have to relocate.

The Craig Elks Lodge and American Legion Post #62 worked together to provide space to allow the food bank to relocate to the west side of the Elks Lodge at 517 Breeze St.

“Frank Sadvar is going out of his way on behalf of the Elks to help the food bank continue their food assistance program,” said Interfaith Food Bank Secretary-Treasurer Bonnie Hampton. “The food bank also understands that the American Legion had first dibs on the space were it to become available, and after finding out the food bank needed a new home, agreed to support the food bank.”

Oct. 31 is the last day the food bank will be located on West Third Street. It will reopen at 517 Breeze St. on Monday, Nov. 5.

The Moffat County Humane Society will also use the space as their new pick-up location for people who need assistance with pet food and supplies.

“If you have already applied for a Holiday Food Basket from the Interfaith Food Bank, please make note of the address change,” Hampton said. “Without the generous support from all involved, the InterFaith Food Bank would not be able to provide food to hundreds of families each year.”

Anyone interested in volunteering to help the Interfaith Food Bank should call them at 970-824-7355.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.