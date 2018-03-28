 Craig flooring company gives $5K to support construction of new medical office building | CraigDailyPress.com

Craig flooring company gives $5K to support construction of new medical office building

Sasha Nelson

TLC Carpet One in Craig is the latest business to support construction of a new Medical Officer Building at Memorial Regional Health. Pictured, from left, are MRH Foundation Chair Kristine Cooper, TLC Carpet One Flooring Professional Brianna DiGrigoli, TLC Carpet One Owners Kevin and Jay Oxley, MRH CEO Andy Daniels and MRH Foundation Director Eva Peroulis.

CRAIG — The campaign to raise $1 million to help with the construction of a new Medical Office Building for Memorial Regional Health received a $5,000 boost Wednesday, March 28, from TLC Carpet One.

“The hospital is the biggest economic driver in Craig, bringing in people to do floor coverings. Also, they are a good partner in business,” said TLC Carpet One Owner Jay Oxley.

General company funds were donated in a show of support for the construction project, scheduled to get underway Monday, April 2.

“It’s great working for a company that works to support the community,” said Flooring Professional Brianna DiGrigoli.

For Oxley’s son and business partner, Kevin Oxley urges everyone to get involved.

“As local businesses offer support, add your own, if you can, even if that just means using the facilities,” he said.

The MRH Foundation has raised almost $800,000 since the campaign began in January.

How to donate

To donate to MRH Foundation or inquire about purchasing a leaf on the donor tree, call
970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@tmhcraig.org.

For more information, visit
memorialregionalhealth.com/foundation/capital_campaign