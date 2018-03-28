Craig flooring company gives $5K to support construction of new medical office building

To donate to MRH Foundation or inquire about purchasing a leaf on the donor tree, call 970-826-2424 or email eva.peroulis@tmhcraig.org .

CRAIG — The campaign to raise $1 million to help with the construction of a new Medical Office Building for Memorial Regional Health received a $5,000 boost Wednesday, March 28, from TLC Carpet One.

“The hospital is the biggest economic driver in Craig, bringing in people to do floor coverings. Also, they are a good partner in business,” said TLC Carpet One Owner Jay Oxley.

General company funds were donated in a show of support for the construction project, scheduled to get underway Monday, April 2.

“It’s great working for a company that works to support the community,” said Flooring Professional Brianna DiGrigoli.

For Oxley’s son and business partner, Kevin Oxley urges everyone to get involved.

“As local businesses offer support, add your own, if you can, even if that just means using the facilities,” he said.

The MRH Foundation has raised almost $800,000 since the campaign began in January.