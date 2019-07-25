Craig Fire/Rescue tackles grass fire near hospital

Firefighters with Craig Fire and Rescue snuff out a grass fire Thursday, July 25.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

A grass fire Thursday was quickly snuffed out by Craig Fire/Rescue.

About 2:20 p.m. Craig fire crews, the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and Memorial Regional Health EMS responded to a grass fire on the 1000 block of Ponderosa Way in the Shadow Mountain subdivision.

Fire crews could be seen about 2:25 p.m. driving onto the dirt road into eastern field near Ponderosa Way where a slight northeastern wind was pushing the small fire up the hill.

The grass fire was under control by about 2:30 p.m.

Firefighters with Craig Fire and Rescue snuff out a grass fire Thursday, July 25.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

As crews began fighting the grass fire, dispatch also received a call of a structure fire northeast of Craig.