Craig Fire/Rescue responds to blaze at Frontier Apartments

Craig Fire/Rescue attends to a smoke-filled residence at Frontier Apartments.

Clay Thorp

Craig Fire/Rescue responded to a fire at Frontier Apartments Wednesday evening around 5:15 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen working a second floor fire, breaking windows and extinguishing the blaze. Officers with the Craig Police Department could also be seen assisting evacuation efforts at the apartments.

By about 5:30 p.m. firefighters had extinguished most of the blaze and could be seen bringing equipment into the area to help remove smoke from the rooms.

Around 5:40 p.m. most of the thick smoke that blanketed the area around the apartments had dissipated as firefighters worked to ensure any remaining hotspots were extinguished.

Building maintenance worker Terry Earle said this was the first fire he’s experienced while at the property, with agencies on the way by the time he was alerted.

“One of the tenants in Number 3 knocked on my door and said ‘fire,’ so I got my phone and ran out,” he said.

Firefighters were able to contain the small fire quickly, with most tenants allowed back in their homes by 5:55 p.m. and the scene cleared entirely before 7 p.m.

Responders confirmed that there were no injuries in the incident, which was deemed accidental and caused by unattended cooking.

Craig Press will have more on this story.