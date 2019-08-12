Craig Fire/Rescue, BLM take on grass fire on Highway 13

A grass fire broke out in the 41000 block of Colorado Highway 13 Monday, Aug. 12.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

A grass fire broke out north of Craig Monday, Aug. 12 as a team of Northwest Colorado fire crews were on the scene.

Responders with Bureau of Land Management, Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol arrived about 5 p.m. to the 41000 block of Colorado State Highway 13 northbound to find the blaze on the eastern side of the road.

Aiding in the effort, a resident used a large John Deere tractor with a front end loader to trample the fire, while another resident could be seen flailing a navy-colored garment on the ground to stifle the remaining embers as crews arrived to fight the fire.

Moffat County Sheriff and Fire Chief KC Hume said the fire was likely ignited by heavy equipment.

“It was haying operations,” Hume said moments after clearing the scene Monday. “Equipment in contact with a rock started a small fire.”

Hume said the typical Northwest Colorado wind from the west was blowing plenty enough to spread the fire up a small hill.

Crews wrap up with a grass fire north of Craig Monday afternoon.

Clay Thorp

The fire was “relatively small,” according to Hume and isolated to less than five acres.

Flames and smoke alike were quenched by about 5:10 p.m. as firefighters brought the incident under control.

No injuries were reported.