Craig Fire/Rescue battles blaze south of Yampa Valley Golf Course

A member of Craig Fire/Rescue arrives to fight a trailer fire in southern Craig.

First responders in Craig extinguished a serious blaze Friday at a trailer home in southern Craig.

Craig Fire and Rescue responded to the call about 3:30 p.m. Friday about two miles south of Yampa Valley Golf Course on Moffat County Road 35 to find a trailer home fully engulfed when they arrived.

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office personnel made it to the scene first and could be seen directing Craig Fire/Rescue to the scene of the blaze.

As Craig Fire/Rescue trucks arrived to the fire, most of the home was no longer standing.

The fire was mostly under control by about 4 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.