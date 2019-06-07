Craig Fire/Rescue battles blaze south of Yampa Valley Golf Course
First responders in Craig extinguished a serious blaze Friday at a trailer home in southern Craig.
Craig Fire and Rescue responded to the call about 3:30 p.m. Friday about two miles south of Yampa Valley Golf Course on Moffat County Road 35 to find a trailer home fully engulfed when they arrived.
Moffat County Sheriff’s Office personnel made it to the scene first and could be seen directing Craig Fire/Rescue to the scene of the blaze.
As Craig Fire/Rescue trucks arrived to the fire, most of the home was no longer standing.
The fire was mostly under control by about 4 p.m. Friday.
No injuries were reported.
Shoplifters, auto accidents cause strife for Craig police: On the Record — June 6
4:01 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they responded to a local convenience store and issued a Craig man a trespass citation after being suspected of shoplifting.