Craig Elks Lodge seeks donations to help decorate veteran headstones with wreaths

With December right around the corner, the Craig Elks Lodge No. 1577 has made it a mission to ensure all military veterans get to enjoy the holiday season – especially the fallen.

According to Frank Sadvar of the local Elk’s chapter, the lodge is participating in Wreaths Across America for the second consecutive year. Every December since 1992, the national nonprofit has continued to expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington. Veteran cemeteries in all 50 states, meanwhile, also correspond and participate in the nationwide ceremony, slated for 10 a.m. Dec. 19.

Sadvar, himself a former Army veteran of 24 years, said this year the Elks Lodge intends to decorate hundreds of headstones at the Fairview cemetery.

“The goal for Craig Elks Lodge is to raise enough funds to place over 800 veterans wreaths on the headstones of al the local heroes there,” a late September WAA press release states, “to ensure that the individuals who served to protect the freedoms of our country never be forgotten and to bring the community together in patriotic commemoration.”

So far, the Craig Elks Lodge has raised enough money for 200 wreaths. The deadline to get all 800 wreaths is Nov. 30.

“We want to cover all of them,” Sadvar said of the local headstones. “They earned that. If I had the money, I’d do all 800 myself.”

The local Elks, VFW and American Legion organizations, as well as Masterworks Mechanical, have so far pitched in a combined $2,000 to help purchase wreaths.

To donate, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159272 or call Craig Elks Lodge No. 1577 at 970-824-3557.