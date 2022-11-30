Craig Elk’s Lodge hosts youth Hoop Shoot free throw contest
Break out the kids’ basketball shoes and get ready for a free throw contest on Saturday morning, Dec., 3, where youth will have a chance to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Craig’s Elks Lodge is hosting a free Hoop Shoot for local youth age 8 to 13. Registration will open at 8 a.m. and the free throw contest will start at 9 a.m. The contest will be held at the Sandrock Elementary School gym at 201 E. Ninth Street in Craig. The Elks Lodge will also be serving chili at noon.
Youth who participate in the free throw contest will have a chance to get medals and move on to the national contest and be named in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
For any questions, contact Frank Sadvar at 970-824-6131.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.