Craig Elk’s Lodge hosts youth Hoop Shoot free throw contest

Break out the kids’ basketball shoes and get ready for a free throw contest on Saturday morning, Dec., 3, where youth will have a chance to get their name in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Craig’s Elks Lodge is hosting a free Hoop Shoot for local youth age 8 to 13. Registration will open at 8 a.m. and the free throw contest will start at 9 a.m. The contest will be held at the Sandrock Elementary School gym at 201 E. Ninth Street in Craig. The Elks Lodge will also be serving chili at noon.

Youth who participate in the free throw contest will have a chance to get medals and move on to the national contest and be named in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

For any questions, contact Frank Sadvar at 970-824-6131.