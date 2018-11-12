Craig elementary school students thank veterans

CRAIG — Elementary schools across Craig have joined in their efforts to recognize and thank area veterans for their service.

Ceremonies began Thursday, Nov. 8, with a Veteran’s Day performance of patriotic songs by the music club at Ridgeview Elementary School.

On Monday, Nov. 12, Sunset Elementary School School students, faculty, and staff gathered for a special flag raising performed by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4265 color guard. Veterans then led the school in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The choir sang a number of songs including a salute to each branch of the military. Principal Jill Hafey, aided by Secretary Becky Fritz, on behalf of the school, gave a thank-you gift to each of the veterans.

Also on Monday, Sandrock Elementary School students, faculty, and staff gathered with members of the American Legion Post 62.