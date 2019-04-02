Craig election results determine city council, mayor positions

Results are in for the Craig municipal election.

Jarrod Ogden has been elected Craig’s new mayor, with 760 votes to incumbent John Ponikvar’s 738, while write-in candidate Kelly Hatten received 110, a total of 1,608 votes among them.

For the three open council seats, they will be filled by Paul James (732 votes), Brian MacKenzie (723), and Steven Mazzuca (720). With 4,012 votes cast, fellow candidates Josh Veenstra received 632, Stephen Tucker 619 and Eric Simo 586.

Craig Press will have a larger story on the details.