Craig eggings continue, camper reportedly hit: On the Record May 8
May 9, 2018
Craig Police Department
Tuesday, May 8
4:39 a.m. At Moffat County High School, officers received a report of suspicious vehicles parked by the weight room. All the vehicles were unoccupied.
6:01 a.m. On the 700 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person. A caller said two people were in the back shed of a home believed to be vacant. A 30-year-old Craig woman was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree introducing contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of bond conditions. A 29-year-old Delta man was arrested for second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of violation of bond conditions.
8:22 a.m. At the East Kum & Go, officers received a complaint about an animal. A dog was tied to chair. The dog began dragging the chair, scratching the front bumper of a vehicle in the process.
10:46 a.m. On the 1000 block of School Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A man was asked to leave a residence. Officers arrived on scene and found no crime. The man collected his things and left the residence.
11:10 a.m. On the 500 block of Taylor Street, officers responded to a reported theft. A caller said a laptop was stolen from the home. The incident is under investigation.
1:47 p.m. On the 1200 block of Lecuyer Drive, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief. A camper was egged.
3:06 p.m. At the School Administration Building, officers responded to a report of trespass. A report was filed.
3:22 p.m. At Walmart, officers responded to a report of a drunken driver. A caller reported seeing a woman drinking from a gallon container of vodka while sitting in a car. Officers went to the parking lot and found the vehicle unoccupied.
6:35 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A man said his ex-partner had followed him around Craig, threatening to serve him with paperwork.
7:41 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, a person turned in found cash to officers.
9:12 p.m. At the Memorial Hospital, officers received a report of an assault. A caller reported that a person kicked a juvenile off a slide on the playground.
10:38 p.m. On the 300 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of trespass. A woman reportedly knocked on the door and walked off without saying anything. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the woman.
10:43 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a report of harassment. A caller reported that his ex-girlfriend was harassing him via phone. Officers were unable to speak to the alleged harasser.