Craig DMV now offering license, ID services to undocumented residents

A sample Colorado driver’s license.

Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles/Courtesy photo

The Craig Driver License Office has started providing driver’s license and identification card services for Coloradans who qualify under the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act including undocumented and temporarily legal U.S. residents.

According to the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, the Craig Driver License Office is one of three DMV offices that now offers these services. With the three additions, the DMV can now serve undocumented or temporarily legal U.S. residents at 30 of its 36 driver license offices statewide and through DMV2GO.

DMV2GO is the DMV’s mobile office program, which is designed to help underserved Coloradans who do not normally have easy access to in-office DMV services. According to the state DMV, DMV2GO is part of the agency’s commitment to serve all Coloradans, particularly those who do not have easy access to DMV services.

Appointments and services for undocumented and temporarily legal residents are now available at 555 Breeze St., No. 130, in Craig, as well as at the DMV’s offices in Cortez and Trinidad.

Implemented in 2014, the Colorado Road and Community Safety Act allows undocumented or temporarily legal U.S. residents to obtain a driver’s license, instruction permit or identification card. Undocumented residents can schedule an appointment by calling 303-205-2335 or visiting DMV.Colorado.gov/AppointmentScheduling .

The DMV also works with nonprofit organizations to help ensure Coloradans seeking a standard license have the resources needed to be issued a credential. These nonprofit groups help schedule appointments and ensure applicants have the documents needed to start the licensing process. A list of these nonprofit organizations is at DMV.Colorado.gov/nonprofit-co-rcsa-partners .

By expanding the number of offices offering CO-RCSA services, officials at the DMV say more Coloradans will have better access to training and licensing services, helping to ensure all motorists are licensed and able to obtain motor vehicle insurance.