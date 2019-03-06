Craig dispatch officers to award gifts for buckling up

Members of the team responsible for dispatching emergency responders are going to step out from behind their computers next week to meet residents and reward them for buckling up.

“We will be in parking lots at businesses and schools watching for people pulling in wearing seatbelts. We will thank them for buckling up and give them swag,” said Carlene Sanders, Colorado State Patrol Craig Regional Communication Center supervisor.

This is not an enforcement effort.

Communications officers will clearly identify themselves and will be wearing polo shirts with the Colorado State Patrol logo — a flying wheel on the left — or their CSP hoodies and lanyards with official CSP identification.

“We are not asking anything of them, so don’t give out any personal information,” Sanders said.

For more information or to verify a communication officers’ identities, call dispatch at 970-824-6501.

In the event of an emergency, call 911.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.