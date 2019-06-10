Craig dancers bring circus sensibilities to stage with Studio V recital

Dancers gather for a group shot during Studio V's "Dancing Under the Big Top."

Courtesy Photo

“The Greatest Show on Earth” may be a bit of an overstatement, but Saturday night was certainly “The Greatest Show in Craig” for the audience of one of the area’s dance troupes.

Studio V presented its summer recital, “Dancing Under the Big Top” Saturday, June 8 in the Moffat County High School auditorium, an evening with all the showmanship of Ringling Brothers with circus-themed sets.

With a cast complete with multiple ringmasters, dancers dressed as animals such as lions and elephants, fire-breathers, clowns and more, the night featured 45 local kids ranging from preschool to high school ages showing fancy footwork.

“The kids worked really hard, and they did a great job,” said Kalee Voegtle, owner and instructor with Studio V, adding that taking inspiration from the circus was a dream of hers for a while.

The Studio V season began in September and featured a holiday performance, with the latest show beginning rehearsals at the beginning of the year.

“It was good to see them put all their effort and enjoy themselves,” Voegtle said.

Studio V will host multiple summer dance classes in the coming weeks starting June 24, as well as a musical theater component that will perform in August.

In keeping with the circus theme, the troupe will be re-enacting scenes from the PT Barnum film “The Greatest Showman.”

For more information, visit dancestudiov.com.