Craig cyclist sustained minor injuries after hit by car
April 7, 2018
CRAIG – A 55-year-old Craig cyclist was taken to The Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries he sustained after he was struck by a vehicle Friday night.
The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m., at the intersection of West Victory Way and Washington Street. The man was riding a bicycle powered by a gas motor.
An 18-year-old driver in a vehicle headed northbound on Washington did not see the cyclist, and the two collided in the intersection.
The driver was issued a citation for failing to yield at a stop sign.
The cyclist was wearing a helmet, reflective vest, headlamp and a flashing beacon on his back, according to the Craig Police Department.
The decision to wear a helmet saved him from significant head injuries, said Craig Fire/Rescue Batallion Chief Troy Hampton.
CPD, Memorial Regional Health and Craig Fire/Rescue responded to the scene.