Craig cyclist busted with suspected meth: On the Record April 12

Craig Police Department

Thursday, April 12

6:02 a.m. At the north Kum & Go, officers received a report of a suspicious incident. A caller saw a young man on a bike. He appeared to be under the influence. Officers found the man was in possession of suspected methamphetamine. The man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

6:33 a.m. On the 400 block of Emerson Street, officers received a report of shots fired. Officers on the 6:02 a.m. call heard the sound, but were not able to confirm where it came from.

7:27 a.m. At The Memorial Hospital, a caller reported a suspicious vehicle. The caller believed the driver might be intoxicated. Officers found the vehicle and spoke to the man. The 47-year-old Craig man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

9:50 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a possible theft. A trailer was believed to be stolen. Upon investigation, officers determined it was a civil problem, and that no theft occurred.

11:53 a.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person gave police information on a drug investigation, which was passed on to the All Crimes Enforcement Team.

1:14 p.m. Near City Market, officers received a report of a possible drunken driver in a truck. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

2:04 p.m. CPD arrested a 29-year-old Craig woman in the lobby of the Public Safety Center on a municipal warrant for failure to appear on traffic offenses.

3:56 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers found two missing juveniles after receiving a citizen tip about their location.

5:05 p.m. In Craig, officers conducted an investigation into a case of possible child abuse.

10:40 p.m. Near the east Kum & Go, officers received a report of a drunken driver. Officers spoke to the driver and found no signs of intoxication. The driver was released.