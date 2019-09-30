Craig crowds turn out for fall fun at Octoberfest

Crowds fill Alice Pleasant Park during Downtown Business Association's Octoberfest.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

Fall fun was on display during Downtown Business Association’s third annual Octoberfest Saturday at Alice Pleasant Park, complete with plentiful activities and the kickoff of a new business.

Moffat Mercantile held its grand opening during Octoberfest, and sold out on many items on their first day of business at 529 Yampa Ave.

“It’s been great. The Chamber of Commerce came by and helped us do the ribbon cutting this morning,” said shop owner Tammy Villard. “We hope people will come here when thinking of buying gifts.”

Randy Reeser and Jimmy Campagna compete in a cornhole tournament during Downtown Business Association’s Octoberfest.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

Several local musicians took the stage in the park, such as Technical Difficulty, The Dave and Christina Show, Tommy Hickerson, and Skull Creek.

Skull Creek is among the bands performing during Downtown Business Association’s Octoberfest.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

The lineup also featured Texas act Jason Allen Band as the final act.

“I love Craig. I think it’s a wonderful place,” Allen said. “I never want to leave when I get here.”

The Dutch oven cook-off featured a main dish category and a dessert category.

Brett Sperl and Paul James exchange hellos during Downtown Business Association’s Octoberfest.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

Harold Brown entered two of his signature dishes, elk enchiladas and Pigs in the Cornfield for the main dish category.

Karson Fedinec, a sixth-grade Craig Middle School student, entered his Alabama Dump Cake for the dessert category.

“We always make it when we’re camping, and we really like it,” Fedinec said.

The Dutch oven cook-off has eager eaters during Downtown Business Association’s Octoberfest.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

Fedinec’s father, Justin, also entered the competition, featuring dishes in each category — a deep dish pizza for his main dish and peanut butter chip brownies for his dessert.

Prizes at stake for competitors in each category were a first-place prize of $250 in Spree Bucks, $150 for second, and $100 for third.

Judges gathered to sample each cuisine, followed by sample dishes for attendees to have for a People’s Choice vote.

After all the food had been devoured, the results were in with the Pigs in the Cornfield winning first place and People’s Choice in the main dish category, second going to elk enchiladas, and the deep dish pizza coming in third.

For the dessert category, the Alabama Dump Cake took first and People’s Choice, with the peanut butter chip brownies coming in second.

“She’ll probably make me save the money,” Karson said as he looked toward his mother when asked how he will spend his prize money.

Throughout the day, DBA raised $2,500 in beer sales, with craft beer donations from the Yampa Valley Brewing Company and the Storm Peak Brewing Company. The money raised will be used to fund future DBA events in Craig.

“This was the most successful year yet,” said Shannon Moore, a DBA event committee member.