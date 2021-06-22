Craig council kills marijuana sales tax increase

Recreational marijuana taxes will stay at the same rate for now in Craig, and the museum and library will have to look elsewhere for funding in the near future.

Craig City Council voted 4-3 to kill an ordinance that would have taken advantage of a voter-approved sales tax hike of up to 4% on the industry in town.

The tax would have helped fund the Museum of Northwest Colorado and the Craig Branch of the library.

Council Member Paul James, who manages a dispensary in town and has been a vociferous objector to the proposed ordinance throughout its long and convoluted journey through council, made the motion to kill the ordinance. The motion was approved by James and Council Members Ryan Hess, Andrea Camp and Steven Mazzuca.

Mayor Jarrod Ogden, and Council Members Chris Nichols and Bruce Cummings voted nay.

The vote was met with applause by a few in attendance, who had followed weeks of debate, tabling and work sessions on the matter as the Council wrestled with whether or not to follow the vote of the city when it approved by ballot measure the sale of recreational marijuana and levy the sales tax in some increment up to 4%.

Nichols, in favor of a 1% increase, made the point that the voters had approved this action.

“We’re still singling out a specific industry, but we have permission from taxpayers to do that,” Nichols said. “Just like we have permission from taxpayers to allow the sale.”

But the argument wasn’t enough to sway a majority of the Council.