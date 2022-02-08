Craig council could extend RV moratorium tonight

The council chambers at Craig City Hall.

Craig city council will consider allowing Craig residents who rely on recreational vehicles for housing to stay where they are for another six months.

On Tuesday, the council will look at a resolution to extend the moratorium placed on the 90-day limit that would usually bar residents in RV long-term stays. According to Section 16.10.180 of the Craig City Charter, using RVs as a permanent place of abode, dwelling or business isn’t allowed beyond three months within a 12-month period.

If passed, because of the new resolution, residents who live in recreational vehicles could stay where they are. According to the resolution, the current housing shortage in Craig prompted consideration of the extension of the moratorium.

“The limitation on the continuous occupancy requirement and the ongoing shortage of housing in the area will result in hardship for the workers, business owners, and the citizens of Craig,” the resolution reads.

In July, the council elected to enact the moratorium, which lasted until this month, citing the same housing concerns. Last summer, council members and city leadership were concerned for temporary and seasonal workers and those looking for immediate work having access to housing.

RVs can only be parked in areas zoned for residential mobile homes. In those zones, sewer and utility hookups are already provided. According to a zoning map of the city, there are two residential mobile home zones on the east side of town, one on the north side and another toward the south.

According to a housing assessment that the city contracted, Craig is short 75 units in order to have a healthy housing market — specifically smaller family homes.

The biggest gaps are in one- and two-bedroom units, rental housing under $735 per month (the designated rate for housing relative to the area median income), new construction and small homes for first-time buyers and retirees. Currently, about 42% of renters and 30% of homeowners are spending more than a third of their income on housing to live in Craig.

The assessment also found that In Craig, 80% of surveyed employers said that affordable housing is either a moderate problem, one of the most serious problems or the most critical problem in the city. This could become a recruitment and retention problem in the future for Craig’s workforce, consultants said during their presentation.

Even with the addition of local hotels converting into long-term studio apartments, consultants say there is still a shortage of affordable housing in the city.

That preliminary report was released to city leadership in November, and members of the city’s housing committee came together in January to discuss its findings, which could include partnerships between the city and private developers. A final action plan is set to be presented in March that will detail ways as to how the city could move forward.