Craig cops respond to several weekend vandalism, theft calls: On the Record — March 15 through March 17

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 15

12:52 p.m. On the 1000 block of West Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident.

1:26 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

3:39 p.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Westridge Road, police in Craig responded to a call of found or recovered property.

4:58 p.m. On the 300 block of Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

Recommended Stories For You

7:20 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Stock Drive, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

Saturday, March 16

10:57 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a warrant call.

11:39 a.m. On the 800 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a weapon violation.

2:45 p.m. On the 300 block of East Sixth Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

7:36 p.m. On the 400 block of Tucker Street, police in Craig responded to a stolen vehicle call.

7:37 p.m. On the 600 block of Legion Street, police in Craig made contact with a pedestrian.

9:38 p.m. On the 1000 block of Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

Sunday, March 17

9:19 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

11:04 a.m. On the 500 block of Rose Street, police in Craig checked the welfare of a Craig resident.

11:44 a.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

1:18 p.m. On the 600 block of Pershing Street, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 37 calls for service on Friday, 37 on Saturday, and 32 on Sunday.

Editor's note: Craig police were not immediately available Monday, March 18 to provide additional details on the weekend's incidents.