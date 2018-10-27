Craig Concert Association welcomes country troubadour Jeff Dayton

Craig Concert Association's latest installment takes place Sunday at Moffat County High School as Nashville's Jeff Dayton takes the stage at 7 p.m. Sunday at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane.

Nicknamed "American Troubadour," Dayton spent 15 years as the bandleader for the late Glen Campbell and has also toured with Kenny Chesney, Lee Greenwood, Willie Nelson and other country acts.

His songs have also been recorded by George Strait, Doug Stone, Sarah Darling, Grammy-winning zydeco artist Chubby Carrier and have appeared on TV shows such as “The Voice” and “Hawaii Five-O.”

Tickets are $20 at the door, and the show is free to members of CCA’s 2018-19 season.

For more information on shows and membership, call 970-824-2080 or visit facebook.com/Craig-Concert-Association-106958636016278/.