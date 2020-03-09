Craig Concert Association twice as nice with Double Double Duo

Double Double Duo performs March 20 as part of the Craig Concert Association season.

Allied Concert Services/Courtesy Photo

After the wintertime hiatus, Craig Concert Association returns this month with its latest show.

CCA hosts the Double Double Duo with a performance at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the Moffat County High School auditorium, 900 Finley Lane.

Double Double Duo consists of clarinetist Kornel Wolak and Michael Bridge on the accordion, whose repertoire includes baroque, classical, folk and contemporary music.

Double Double Duo from Allied Concert Services on Vimeo.

The pair, who are also music educators, perform selections by classical mainstays such as Brahms, Vivaldi, Handel, Chopin and Tchaikovsky, among other composers.

The duo also puts their own spin on the genre with original pieces like “Rock Bach” and “Boogie Wonders.”

Season tickets are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $90 for a family or $10 for students, which includes membership and admission for the entire season. The cost for non-members at the door is $20 per show for adults and $10 for students.

For more information, call 970-824-2080, 970-629-0060 or 970-756-7691.