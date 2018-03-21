Craig Concert Association trumpets its spring return with Alias Brass Company

The latest entry on the Craig Concert Association lineup is, to put it mildly, feeling brassy.

The Alias Brass Company will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moffat County High School as part of the Craig Concert Association season.

Founded in 2013, the group is a quintet composed of musical talents from across the nation with a focus on brass instruments.

The group features two trumpets, a trombone, tuba and French horn in a fully memorized and choreographed show. Their repertoire consists of standards and original compositions, ranging from the Baroque style of Bach to contemporary classical like Leonard Bernstein to a variation of the theme from the video game "Tetris."

Besides performing together across the continent in the United States and Canada, members of Alias Brass have been mentored by former Canadian Brass player Jens Lindemann and have also been awarded professional residencies at the Raphael Mendez Brass Institute in Denver and the Banff Centre for the Arts in Canada.

Tickets at the door for the show are $20 for adults, $10 students. Those who have already paid for season membership receive free admission. Membership is still available for $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $10 for students and $90 per family.

CCA's final show will be April 28 featuring Cahal Dunne's "Grand to Be Irish Show."

For more information on Craig Concert Association, call 970-824-2080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/Craig-Concert-Association-106958636016278/.