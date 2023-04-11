Craig Concert Association to hold tryouts for local concert in April

The Craig Concert Association invites musicians, singers and dancers to tryouts for the group’s Local Talent Concert.

Tryouts will be held on a first come, first serve basis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Moffat County High School auditorium. Auditions should be limited to 3-5 minutes. Auditioners who cannot attend tryouts can submit a tape or CD prior to Saturday.

The free Local Talent Concert will be held at 7 p.m. April 22. For more, contact Jim Simpson at 824-4138 or 326-3165.