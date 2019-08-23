Craig Concert Association season starts in September

Sundae & Mr. Goessl will be the first in the 2019-20 Craig Concert Association series Sept. 28.

Allied Concert Services/Courtesy Photo

The 2019-20 Craig Concert Association begins in September, bringing several evenings of culture and entertainment with a unique lineup of talent.

Sundae & Mr. Goessl

The CCA season kicks off Sept. 28 with a performance by Sundae & Mr. Goessl.

The act is a married couple from Seattle who focus on performing jazz and pop. Sundae is the vocalist and also engages in banter with the audience and husband Mr. Goessl, who provides guitar work for the night.

Musical stylings range from blues to swing to country with both covers and original songs.

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater performs Oct. 12 as part of the 2019-20 Craig Concert Association series.

Allied Concert Services/Courtesy Photo

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater

Popovich Comedy Pet Theater performs Oct. 12 with a family-oriented blend of comedy, juggling and more starring Gregory Popovich, a former member of the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus and many furry costars.

There are more than 30 pets in the show — each of which was rescued from an animal shelter — including dogs, cats and a goat.

Double Double Duo performs March 20, 2020 as part of the 2019-20 Craig Concert Association series.

Allied Concert Services/Courtesy Photo

Double Double Duo

After the winter hiatus, CCA picks up again March 20, 2020 with Double Double Duo.

The act features Kornel Wolak on clarinet and piano and Michael Bridge on accordions and piano, a pair of virtuoso musicians who have been playing together since 2011.

The act blends comedy with a variety of genre influences, such as classical, jazz and folk.

Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio performs April 29, 2020 as part of the 2019-20 Craig Concert Association series.

Allied Concert Services/Courtesy Photo

Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio

The finale for the season takes place April 29, 2020 features Frank Vignola’s Hot Jazz Guitar Trio, a three-piece ensemble comprised of a lead guitarist, a rhythm guitarist and a standup bass player.

Among band leader Vignola’s credits on his resume are the New York Pops, the Boston Pops and other orchestral works, as well as session work with musicians ranging from Steely Dan to Ringo Starr to Madonna.

He is also renowned for being recognized by guitar legend Les Paul on the “Five Most Admired Guitarists” Wall Street Journal list.

All CCA shows take place at 7 p.m. at the Moffat County High School auditorium, 900 Finley Lane.

Season tickets are currently available and are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $90 for a family or $10 for students, which includes membership and admission for the entire season. The cost for non-members at the door is $20 per show for adults and $10 for students.

Members who are paid-up should have their tickets in the mail a week before the opening show.

For more information, call 970-824-2080, 970-629-0060 or 970-756-7691.