Craig Concert Association season concludes with ‘Grand to Be Irish’

The season finale of Craig Concert Association promises to be, in a word, grand.

CCA’s 2017-18 series wraps up Saturday with its last show, Cahal Dunne’s “Grand to Be Irish,” taking the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moffat County High School.

Dunne first rose to fame by representing Ireland in the 1979 Eurovision Song Contest, an international musical competition, with “Happy Man, which has since become his signature song.

The man from the Emerald Isle’s County Cork is a classically trained pianist and singer who mixes humor and storytelling in his one-man act.

Dunne’s repertoire includes a celebration of his native land, as well as Broadway show tunes and other genres, and during his career, he has performed alongside names such as Bob Hope and Tony Orlando.

Those who have already paid for season membership receive free admission. Tickets at the door for the show are $20 for adults, $10 students.