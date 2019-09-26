Craig Concert Association opens with jazzy duo Sundae & Mr. Goessl

The musical duo Sundae & Mr. Goessl will kick off the 2019-20 season for Craig Concert Association.

Allied Concert Services

The CCA season kicks off Sept. 28 with a performance by Sundae & Mr. Goessl.

The act is a married couple from Seattle who focus on performing jazz and pop. Sundae is the vocalist and also engages in banter with the audience and husband Mr. Goessl, who provides guitar work for the night.

Musical stylings range from blues to swing to country with both covers and original songs, covering names like Irving Berlin, George and Ira Gershwin and Duke Ellington.

“Mr. Goessl’s mesmerizing finger-style guitar dazzles and inspires while Sundae’s sultry vocal interpretations drip with charm and nostalgia,” stated a news release from Allied Concert Services. “Combined with a quirky and humorous onstage demeanor, Sundae & Mr. Goessl take audiences on a fun and familiar ride through vintage and classic jazz standards.”

Sundae and Mr. Goessl from Allied Concert Services on Vimeo.

All CCA shows take place at 7 p.m. at the Moffat County High School auditorium, 900 Finley Lane.

Season tickets are currently available and are $40 for adults, $35 for seniors, $90 for a family or $10 for students, which includes membership and admission for the entire season. The cost for non-members at the door is $20 per show for adults and $10 for students.

Members who are paid-up should have their tickets in the mail a week before the opening show.

For more information, call 970-824-2080, 970-629-0060 or 970-756-7691.