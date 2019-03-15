Craig Concert Association begins spring shows with string duo OK Factor

Craig Concert Association's latest installment takes place next week as The OK Factor takes the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21 at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane.

The OK Factor is a string duo comprised of midwestern musicians Karla Colahan and Olivia Diercks, with Colahan playing violin and Diercks the cello. Both of them also sing as part of the act, described as alternative folk.

The two have been working together since 2012, taking on genres including bluegrass, jazz, pop, and folk, as well as original compositions.

Among the venues where they have performed are The Dakota Jazz Club, The Cedar Cultural Center, The Aster Cafe, The Stone Arch Bridge Festival and more.

OK Factor from Allied Concert Services on Vimeo.

Colahan and Diercks provide music education and workshops at all grade levels and recently released their fourth album, "That's Enough of That."

Tickets are $20 at the door, and the show is free to members of CCA’s 2018-19 season.

For more information on shows and membership, call 970-824-2080 or visit facebook.com/Craig-Concert-Association-106958636016278/.