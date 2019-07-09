Craig community service officers help keep city clean: On the Record — July 8

Craig Police Department

Monday, July 8

9:56 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to an animal injured call. Craig police said Craig community service officers disposed of a deceased cat.

10:16 a.m. On the 1000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a vandalism call. A caller reported a damaged bicycle, to which police responded but determined no crime had been committed.

11:53 a.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop. A driver was issued a citation on charges of driving without valid registration and valid license plates.

12:35 p.m. On the 900 block of Taylor Street, a Craig community service officer responded to a code enforcement call. A resident was issued a citation on charges of high weeds and junk.

2:09 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation. Craig police said they mediated a disturbance that occurred in the days prior.

4:23 p.m. Police in Craig responded to an extra patrol request. A caller requested an extra patrol near their home in a Craig residential area. Police in Craig responded to at least one other extra patrol request Monday.

7:48 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call. Craig police said they mediated a verbal domestic dispute and no charges were filed.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 57 calls for service Monday.