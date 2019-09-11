Craig community service officers crack down on code enforcement: On the Record — Sept. 10
Craig Police Department
Tuesday, Sept. 10
4:53 a.m. At the Craig Fire Department, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call.
6:13 a.m. On the 600 block of Taylor Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call.
9:06 a.m. On the 2000 block of Crockett Drive, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued an administrative warning for weeds, junk, trash and an abandoned vehicle.
9:10 a.m. On the 700 block of Moffat Drive, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued an administrative warning for weeds.
9:14 a.m. On the 700 block of Moffat Drive, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call. A community service officer issued a verbal warning for weeds and junk.
9:21 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a redacted call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible child abuse case.
9:55 a.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a code enforcement call.
10:17 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a sex crime call. Craig police said they continue to investigate a possible sexual assault case.
10:58 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call.
12:03 p.m. Near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.
12:04 p.m. On the 900 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation call. A school resource officer issued a juvenile a citation on a charge of unlawful acts – tobacco.
3:03 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a liquor/tobacco violation call.
According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 56 calls for service Tuesday.
Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties, the Craig Police Department was unable to access many of the above calls and their descriptions.
