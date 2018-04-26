Craig community members recognized at State of the Community

CRAIG — Randy Looper, owner of the Elk Run Inn, has earned the nickname "Taz," as in Tasmanian Devil, from his companions in the Craig Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Christina Oxley, who gave him the nickname, quipped that, while others are watching television, surfing the web and even sleeping, Looper is doing something for someone else.

It is this commitment to service that earned Looper Moffat County United Way's Volunteer of the Year award for 2017, which was presented at the State of the Community event Wednesday evening.

"The amount of time and effort you can spend volunteering in this town is my lifeblood," Looper said after accepting the award. "It's fun. It's what I enjoy doing."

"Whether it's plays, whether it's Rotary, whether it's Boy Scouts, whether it's Chamber; it's because of all of you," he told the crowd. "That's what makes it worthwhile to me, so thank all of you, personally."

Looper serves on several public boards and committees, including the Chamber of Commerce, the Moffat County Local Marketing District, the Craig Rotary Club and the Moffat County Balloon Festival. He also regularly volunteers his time with the local Boy Scout troop and theater productions.

This year, United Way also selected an honorable mention for the Volunteer of the Year Award. Theresa Moyer was presented the award for her involvement with Love Inc.'s PBJ Program, which sends food home with food-insecure children who might not have access to regular meals on weekends.

"I can't believe what they just said about me!" Moyer said, after Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck read aloud several statements from letters nominating Moyer.

"To get this award is very, very special to me ­— that someone noticed," she said. "I really didn't need anyone to notice, because I do my work like the Lord God has asked us to. Love others and be of service. That's my stance. That's my thoughts, and that's what I pray every day."

The Chamber of Commerce also awarded Business of the Year, Businessperson of the Year and Special Recognition.

Business of the Year was awarded to Kitchen ala More. Yampa Valley Bank's Craig President Dave Fleming earned Businessperson of the Year, and Sunset Elementary School took home the award for Special Recognition.

The night also hosted updates from the Chamber of Commerce, city and county government, Trapper and Colowyo Mines, Craig Station and Memorial Regional Health.