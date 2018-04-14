Craig Community Health Fair provides free screenings, healthy living tips

CRAIG– At Saturday’s Community Health Fair hosted by Memorial Regional Health, visitors received free health screenings and connections to healthy living resources.

At the fair, people were able to speak to healthcare providers and get information from more than 20 educational booths. The fair also offered free blood pressure, vision and cardiac risk assessments.

Health experts also spoke at the event about topics such as diabetes, midwifery, heart attacks, sexting and internet safety, shoulder and knee injuries and hospice services.

MRH, currently undergoing construction on its property parking lot, held the event at the Colorado Northwestern Community College Craig campus for the first time this year, which Vice President of Operations Jennifer Riley said came with pros and cons.

The change resulted in a lower turnout than anticipated, but the CNCC building also proved a benefit in its own way with a variety of options for space.

“From a layout standpoint, the college is a great building to have events in,” Riley said.