Craig cleanup days set for May 19 through 20

CRAIG — It's time for spring-cleaning in Moffat County.

The city of Craig is holding it’s annual cleanup days from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 and 20. There will be waste receptacles in a number of locations in Craig, and the Moffat County Landfill will accept trash from city residents free.

Roll-off dumpsters for household trash will be stationed at the Recycling Center and the old Safeway parking Lot. Tires, appliances and batteries, including auto and commercial batteries, will be accepted at City Park. For every battery received, Interstate Battery will donate $5 to Relay for Life.

On May 14 and 18, the city will also accept electronic waste during business hours at Craig City Hall. Electronic waste can be recycled at City Hall any time, but during cleanup days, Moffat County residents will receive the lower rate usually offered only to city residents. For Craig and Moffat County residents, the charge will be $1 per diagonal inch. For those who live outside the county, the charge will be $5 per diagonal inch.

Gina Duran, executive assistant for the city of Craig, said the city’s cleanup days are designed to help residents who might not be able to afford to dispose of large appliances or large volumes of trash.

The purpose, overall, is to spruce up Craig and “make our city look nicer,” Duran said.