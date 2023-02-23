Craig City Market will repair collapsed roof, company official says

The City Market in Craig reopened on Jan. 6 after the store was forced to close when part of its roof collapsed. Company officials say City Market will repair the existing building with the work scheduled to begin this week.

Eli Pace/Craig Press

After an unexpected issue with the roof prompted a closure at the City Market in Craig in early January, company officials say they are focused on repairing the building with construction tentatively scheduled to begin this week.

Jessica Trowbridge, a corporate representative from Kroger, which owns City Market, confirmed last week that construction was set to begin this week to repair the ceiling above the checkout stands inside the Craig City Market.

On Jan. 4, the store closed for several days after a portion of the roof collapsed following heavy snowfall. The store has since reopened with structural supports in place where the damage occurred. Alternative check stations also have been arranged to support business before the repairs can be made.

While a some community members have suggested City Market should replace the building, Trowbridge said that City Market is committed to repairing the current building with a four- to five-week construction timeline, though the dates could be subject to change.