Craig City Market reopens following unexpected closure earlier this week

This sign was posted on the front door of City Market in Craig on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, letting customers know the store was closed due to roof damage.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

The City Market in Craig reopened on Thursday, Jan. 5, after roof damage closed the grocery store earlier this week.

City Market closed abruptly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with a sign posted on the grocery store’s front door saying it would be closed for the rest of the day due to a roof issue. The store remained closed on Wednesday, Jan. 4, as a corporate spokesperson said the company hoped to reopen the store later this week.

The extent of the roof damage was not clear on Friday, Jan. 6, but City Market said in a statement issued the day before that the Craig location had reopened and is serving the community.