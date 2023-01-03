Craig City Market closes due to roof issues
City Market posted a handwritten sign on its front doors Tuesday, Jan. 3, saying the store would be closed for the rest of the day due to roof issues.
With the heavy snow that’s been piling up over the past month, City Market staff were leaving the store around 2 p.m. Tuesday and heading home for the day, while letting customers in the parking lot know that the store was closed.
Neither the Craig City Market store nor the regional corporate reps could not be reached by phone on Tuesday for comment or to say when the store might reopen.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.