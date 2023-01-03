Craig City Market closes due to roof issues 

A sign on the fron door of City Market in Craig, Colo. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

City Market posted a handwritten sign on its front doors Tuesday, Jan. 3, saying the store would be closed for the rest of the day due to roof issues.

With the heavy snow that’s been piling up over the past month, City Market staff were leaving the store around 2 p.m. Tuesday and heading home for the day, while letting customers in the parking lot know that the store was closed.

Neither the Craig City Market store nor the regional corporate reps could not be reached by phone on Tuesday for comment or to say when the store might reopen.