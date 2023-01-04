Craig City Market aims to reopen by the end of the week, company says

A sign posted on the front door of the Craig City Market on Wednesday, Jan. 4, stating the store will be closed for the rest of the day.

Amber Delay/Craig Press

Kroger representatives confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 4, that the Craig City Market was closed due to roof damage and said they expect the store to reopen by the end of the week.

City Market closed on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 3, after a sign was posted on the grocery store’s front door saying it would be closed for the rest of the day due to a roof issue. The store remained closed on Wednesday.

Jessica Trowbridge, regional corporate representative for Kroger, responded to requests for comment on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and confirmed that the Craig CIty Market experienced roof damage resulting in the current closure.

“The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority, and as such, the store is currently closed,” Trowbridge wrote in an email. “Our teams are working diligently to repair the damage, and we are optimistic that the store will reopen by the end of the week.”