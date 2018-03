Craig City Manager Mike Foreman fired

CRAIG — In executive session Tuesday evening, the Craig City Council terminated the employment of City Manager Mike Foreman.

“Council and Mike Foreman chose to part ways,” said Mayor John Ponikvar. The mayor did not immediately provide additional information about the situation, as negotiations are ongoing.

In an emailed statement, Ponikvar said City Finance Director Bruce Nelson will serve as acting city manager, and council will begin a search for Foreman’s replacement.

The decision was announced after a late-night executive session at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

