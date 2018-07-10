Craig city manager candidates to meet with residents

CRAIG — Craig residents are invited to meet the three city manager candidates at an open house set for 5 p.m., Monday, July 16, at the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

Residents will have an opportunity to ask the candidates about their qualifications and their plans for the city during the open house. The finalists to become the city’s new manager are former Kremmling City Manager Mark Campbell, Rangely Town Manager Peter Brixius and Bermuda’s Director of Energy Jeane Nikolai.

“We picked these three, because we think they might work well here,” Craig Mayor John Ponikvar said recently. “We selected them because we think they will know what the needs of this area are.”

The candidates were selected for their knowledge of energy, as well as their management abilities, Ponikvar said. He added the city needs someone who knows energy, the mainstay of the local economy, and expressed confidence that the three finalists are aware of its importance to Craig residents.